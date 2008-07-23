Save Money By Sending Free SMS on iPhone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's how you can use the reverse concept of using AIM on your computer to directly message someone's phone via SMS to save money on text messaging fees for your iPhone—or any phone that has a proper data implementation of AIM. Just load up the AIM app on your phone, then send a text message to the number of the person you want to text. Example: +12125551234. Your buddy can reply to that message and you'll get the response on your chat window, but it's not as useful as it can be until the iPhone gets background messaging in September. Still, spamming Jesus with free text messages is always fun. [Max OS X Hints]

