Sarotech's Abigs DVP-260X Media Player Holds 320GB, Does 5.1 Audio and HDMI, Plus FM Transmitter

Sarotech's' 2.5-inch ABigs player seems to be designed by an engineer with a gigantic budget. Why? Because it's got a 2.5-inch display, H.264 and MKV support, 1080p over HDMI and 5.1-channel out, a built-in FM transmitter, a photo viewer, an e-book and both PAL and NTSC compatibility. The 160GB version is available for US$278 and the 320GB version is available for US$328 from Korea, which isn't all that bad considering everything you get from it. If you still want the Korean flavour of this Sarotech but a bit more US availability, there's always Cowon's PMPs. They've got not quite as massive storage, but their format support is phenomenal. [AVING]