Sanyo Brings Wireless Eneloop Charging to the Wiimote

It's been a while since we've shown you anything with Sanyo's Eneloop label, but this new product bearing the wireless charging tech will sound like good news for Wiimote users fed up of awkward battery/charging solutions. Sanyo have teamed up with Nintendo to make the Eneloop Wiimote charger: and it's contactless. You simply replace the standard Wiimote back, drop it into the stand (which even accommodates silicon covers) when you're done playing, and it'll refill the batteries in 220 minutes. The stands can daisy chain off one power brick, so up to four Wiimotes can get juice at the same time. But there's a problem: apparently it's Japan only for now. Though I can't imagine it'll always be: it's just way too useful. [Akihabaranews]

