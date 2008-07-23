San Francsico City Worker Hordes IT Passwords; Only Shares With Mayor Newsome

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

After having seen The Dark Knight three times over the last weekend I can't help but think this would be a great scene for the next film (which had better not be called Caped Crusader): A city municipal worker in the IT department changes some very important passwords and refused to give them up, even after jailed. From his cell, he divulges the codes to just one man, the city mayor, in a secret meeting that even the DA and police don't know about. This actually happened this week in San Francisco. The IT tech, Terry Childs, wasn't up to any nefarious deeds, or so he says, he just didn't want his co-workers to mess up his huge system, and can anyone who's ever worked in IT blame him? [SFGate]

