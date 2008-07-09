Samsung's Two-Headed LCD Monitor Gets Reviewed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There's something satisfying about having multiple monitors on your machines to keep things organised that you can't really describe. Samsung knows this but also knows that sometimes a full second monitor is overkill, thus the SyncMaster 2263. We've seen it before, but Wired has the first review we've seen up, and it's a a fairly neutral one. Highlights include the attractive finish and innovative design. The downsides include average performance and a high price. We do agree with reviewer, though, that it's a neat idea and somebody's going to figure out how to execute it well, and they'll probably make quite a bit of money. [Wired]

