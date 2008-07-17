Samsung's TL34HD: A 14.7 MP Point-and-Shoot

Samsung's new TL34HD point-and-shoot is being billed as the "most advanced point?and-shoot digital camera in Samsung's history" with a robust 14.7-megapixels, a 3-inch touchscreen LCD, and a Schneider lens with a 28mm wide-angle focal length and 3.6x optical zoom. It is also capable of shooting video in 720p high-definition resolution at 30fps ( with movie stabiliser and optical zoom). Expect to see it on store shelves by September for around US$330. The full details are available in the press release after the break.

SAMSUNG LAUNCHES ITS SECOND POINT-AND-SHOOT DIGITAL CAMERA FEATURING HIGH-DEFINITION VIDEO CAPABILITY

New TL34HD Stands Out With Broad Range of Impressive Features and Resolution

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., July 16, 2008 - Samsung today introduced the new TL34HD, a powerful, sleek and compact digital camera featuring high-definition video capability. TL34HD boasts an impressive resolution of 14.7 megapixels and renowned Schneider lens yielding a 28mm wide-angle focal length with 3.6x optical zoom. The most advanced point?and-shoot digital camera in Samsung's history, the TL34HD builds upon the success of its predecessor, the NV24HD, taking many of the camera's advanced features to a whole new level.

Featuring an all-metal build, the TL34HD is pocket-sized with dimensions of 3.68" x 2.34" x 0.80". Available in all-black, or silver with a red accent adding to the camera's elegance, the TL34HD takes camera design to a new level. Although compact, a large three?inch touch-screen hVGA LCD dominates the back of the camera and is sure to turn heads no matter where the TL34HD may be used.

The TL34HD gives shooters the ability to record video in 720p high-definition resolution, at a maximum frame rate of 30fps. Shooters can also take advantage of a movie stabilizer and optical zoom while recording video, as well as Samsung's Successive Recording mode, which allows the user to pause and then resume filming without having to save the clips as individual files. Additionally, the TL34HD utilizes H.264 compression, a codec for high?definition video that has become an industry standard and which yields three times the recording length than of MPEG4.

To enjoy the TL34HD's high-definition video on an HDTV television, consumers simply dock the camera into a proprietary Samsung HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control) cradle (sold separately). For added versatility, when the HDMI CEC cradle is connected to a high-definition Samsung digital television, end?users can navigate the TL34HD's menu using their TV's remote control. The HDMI CEC cradle also gives shooters the ability to display their images in high-definition clarity, further enhancing the digital imaging experience. The TL34HD is also DLNA Compatible™ allowing users to maximize the way they view and share their digital content over their wireless home network.

"The TL34HD is truly a remarkable digital camera," said Tony Sorice, vice president of Sales and Marketing for Digital Imaging, at Samsung Electronics America. "From its physical features and design, to the revolutionary technology embedded within, consumers will be impressed by how the TL34HD can enhance their own individual digital imaging experience."

The TL34HD also pioneers Samsung's next generation Smart Touch 2.0 user interface. With the Smart Touch 2.0 interface found on the TL34HD, Samsung further simplifies the way users navigate through the camera's comprehensive feature set by incorporating touch-screen LCD technology. The Smart Touch interface has now been re?engineered to be selectable options within the TL34HD's large three-inch touch?screen hVGA LCD. Not only does this enhance the experience for the shooter and the operation of the Smart Touch interface, but it also provides for a much sleeker and attractive design.

Besides serving as the portal to access the Smart Touch 2.0 user interface, the TL34HD's three-inch hVGA LCD screen can be used to compose one's shots and review images in stunning resolution with 460K pixels. To help cut down on glare and enhance viewing outdoors and in direct sunlight, Samsung has also designed the TL34HD's hVGA LCD screen with a drastically improved anti-reflection coating.

Adding to the camera's already impressive feature set, Samsung gives shooters the ability to capture more of a desired scene and fit it into the frame by including a high-quality 28mm wide-angle Schneider lens. Unlike a standard 35mm lens which is commonly found on compact digital cameras, the TL34HD's 28mm wide-angle lens gives consumers the ability to expand their creativity and take even more moving and emotional images. Ideal for a variety of scenarios, users can easily leverage the increased viewing angle of the TL34HD's wide-angle lens, especially when shooting landscapes or groups of family or friends.

Users can also utilise the 3.6x optical zoom for close up shots and the camera's Dual Image Stabilisation to reduce blur. Dual Image Stabilisation combines both Samsung's improved Optical Image Stabilisation and Digital Image Stabilisation which work simultaneously to provide blur-free images no matter how shaky the user's hand may be. Along with the camera's new DRIM Engine image processor, which yields outstanding image quality, enhanced sensitivity with the ability to shoot at ISO 4800 (at three mega-pixels), and blazing speed, the TL34HD redefines the advanced digital point-and-shoot category.

The new TL34HD also features an embedded contents management program called Digital Contents Management (DCM). DCM is a useful tool that significantly reduces the time to find a photo. The program automatically organizes photos based on the date that they were taken, their contents, colour, and themes. Users can search through their images by month or by using a timeline. Based upon the theme of the image they're looking for, users can also search by whether it's a portrait, couple, or group photo and can even search for those images that are either city or landscape shots. Additionally, the DCM program also automatically sorts images based upon colour tones as well as whether it's a photo, video, or voice/memo note.

Shooters can also benefit from a comprehensive suite of automatic controls designed to help them capture better images, specifically portraits and group shots of family and friends. The TL34HD's Face Detection technology makes taking pictures of family and friends a snap, as it detects up to nine faces and automatically adjusts focus and exposure to ensure better composition and image quality. Furthermore, Smile Shot automatically triggers the TL34HD to take a photo only when the camera detects smiles on the subjects' faces, and Blink Detection will prevent a photo from being taken if the camera recognises that a subject's eyes are closed - a useful feature as it's often difficult to distinguish closed eyes when composing a shot on an LCD screen. The TL34HD also offers 13 scene modes to choose from, allowing shooters the ability to effortlessly adjust the camera and capture the best image possible in any setting.

The TL34HD also puts an end to inadvertently lost images with a new feature called the Recycle Bin - a unique functionality that allows consumers to retrieve images which were deleted by mistake. When the Recycle Bin function is in use, the TL34HD automatically creates a "trash" folder on the memory card which stores any image deleted from the camera. This special feature allows users to shoot, delete and restore images without the fear that they will be lost forever.