Samsung's Mobile Phone Form-Factor Patents Are Weird

Unwired View just dug through several of Samsung's patents to get at what the types of form factors possibly rolling out of their trough in the near future. They're all weird.

There's sliders three keyboard pieces that form together to make one Voltron keyboard, one that has a dual-screen clamshell (which we've seen before in other people's patents), one with OLED hard-keys that change displays depending on where you are (think Optimus) and one with a display that stretches from normal size to King Kong/Naomi Watts/weird bestiality theme size. We're not sure how these will actually play out on phones, but it's good that Samsung's not standing still. [Unwired View]