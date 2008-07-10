Samsung SC-MX20 Is YouTube, PMP Friendly With H.264 Shooting

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Samsung's SC-MX20 follows up the MX10 with some fairly useful features such as h.264 video mode for better YouTube, iPod, iPhone and PMP compatibility, as well as a max 720x480 resolution for DVD-quality video. It stores up to 16 hours on one 32GB SDHC card, has three hours of battery life (best-in-class they claim?), 34x optical zoom, image stabilisation and "3D noise reduction." Out in August for US$280 in black, red and white. Not too bad a price if you're looking to go a little higher than the entry-level Flip cams. Not having to re-encode everything you shoot is real nice too. [Samsung via Electronista]

