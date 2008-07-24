Samsung MediaLive Streams Windows Media to Televisions

We first saw it back at CES branded as the Samsung Home Digital Media Adapter. Now it's been rebranded as MediaLive. Essentially a media streamer, the Samsung MediaLive connects to televisions via HDMI and can stream A/V from Windows systems including AC3, H.264, JPEG, MPEG2, MPEG4, WMA, and WMV over LAN or Wi-Fi (up to the fast "n" standard). It also offers a direct internet connection to various services like MovieLink, XM Radio, and FOX Sports. Look for it this August for US$200.