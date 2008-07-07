Samsung M3510 Music Mobile Phone to Have Shake, Tilt Control

Some information has leaked out about Samsung's upcoming M3510 music-player mobile phone, and it looks like it'll have some accelerometer-driven control built-in. A bit like the ShakeSMS app for Nokia phones and the Sansa Shake MP3 player, the M3510 will let you shake it in different directions and turn it around to control the music player and other apps. Other than that it's a 1cm deep candybar, with 2-inch screen, 2-megapixel camera and FM radio, and it'll cost somewhere between US$310 and US$390 when it's released. [Unwiredview]