Samsung D980 Dual-SIM Touchscreen Phone Hits Intertubes

Samsung has kept developing its LG Prada knock-off F480 full-touchscreen phone and turned it into the D980. This is a dual-SIM version of the phone, hitting China first in a D988 version and then apparently the rest of the world as the D980 DuoS. It's a tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE device, with 2.6-inch QVGA screen and 5-megapixel auto-focus cam with a flash. There's no pricing or timing info yet, but since Blam had some bad things to say about the F480 mobile phone back in February, let's hope they've improved the touchscreen too. [Unwiredview]