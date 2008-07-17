How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Samsung D980 Dual-SIM Touchscreen Phone Hits Intertubes

Samsung has kept developing its LG Prada knock-off F480 full-touchscreen phone and turned it into the D980. This is a dual-SIM version of the phone, hitting China first in a D988 version and then apparently the rest of the world as the D980 DuoS. It's a tri-band GSM/GPRS/EDGE device, with 2.6-inch QVGA screen and 5-megapixel auto-focus cam with a flash. There's no pricing or timing info yet, but since Blam had some bad things to say about the F480 mobile phone back in February, let's hope they've improved the touchscreen too. [Unwiredview]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles