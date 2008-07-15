Russian Ravers Blinded By Best (and Last) Laser Show They'll Ever See

Another reason I'm glad I was never a rave kiddie whenever it was trendy in the US: Trippy lasers beamed into your eyes will blind you. A gaggle of Russian ravers at the July 5 Aquamarine Open Air Festival discovered this after tents erected to deflect heavy rains partially refracted lasers intended for skyward illumination into their eyes, resulting in nastiness: "Retinal burns, scarring is visible on them. Loss of vision in individual cases is as high as 80 percent, and regaining it is already impossible." Ouch. Strangely, this makes me want to watch Go. [Reuters via Geekologie]