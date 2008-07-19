Rumour Smashed: AT&T Free Wi-Fi for iPhones Isn't Live Yet

Damn it AT&T, stop pulling this crap. Not only is the AT&T page proclaiming the good news down, Om got confirmation from AT&T that free iPhone Wi-Fi at Starbucks is not the droids you are looking for:

"We have not made any announcement regarding free Wi-Fi and iPhone. The webpage was posted in error and is being removed. Wi-Fi is a real differentiator for AT&T and it is our intention to make it available to as many customers as possible, but we have no announcement at this time."

Can you just make up your mind then? [GigaOm]