Rumour: Next iPod nano to be Multi-Coloured

According to a rumour that's been getting a little traction on the Mac sites, the new iPod nano will be multi-coloured. Notice that we said "nano" and not "nanos." Because while the current nano line is offered in multiple colours, 9to5Mac is claiming that the next nano will have more than one colour on each model. In addition, the storage capacity is said to be doubled alongside the inclusion of "new features." [9to5Mac]