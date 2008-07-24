According to a rumour that's been getting a little traction on the Mac sites, the new iPod nano will be multi-coloured. Notice that we said "nano" and not "nanos." Because while the current nano line is offered in multiple colours, 9to5Mac is claiming that the next nano will have more than one colour on each model. In addition, the storage capacity is said to be doubled alongside the inclusion of "new features." [9to5Mac]
Rumour: Next iPod nano to be Multi-Coloured
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.