Rumour: Leaked Microsoft Email Confirms 60GB Hard Drive Package, 120GB Hard Drive Price Drop

A leaked email sent out to buyers at GameStop and Blockbuster shows three things that Microsoft will announce before or around E3 next week. One, there's a 60GB Pro console package coming. Two, there's a US$99 60GB hard drive pack for Arcade and Core owners, which comes also with 3 months of Xbox Live, a wired headset and an Ethernet cable. Three, the 120GB hard drive will drop down to US$149 in September. Nothing extraordinary, but all pretty decent announcements for people who don't already have enough space on their 360s. Hit the jump for the full email.

With the introduction of the 60GB Pro console in July, we have research that suggests it is very important to have a 60GB stand alone Hard Drive to go along with it to allow the consumer a full range of choices and values. In late October/early November (exact date TBD but most likely last week in October or 1st week in November), we will ship the Xbox 360 60GB Hard Drive, tentatively called the "Xbox 360 60GB LIVE Starter Pack". This will be an excellent value price at and ERP of US$99.99 with an 18% retail margin that contains:

· 60GB Hard Drive

· 3 Months of Xbox Live

· Xbox 360 Wired Headset

· Xbox 360 Ethernet Cable (same one that is included with Pro and Elite)

Positioning: For Xbox 360 Arcade and Core console owners, the Xbox 360 60GB Live Starter Pack offers all of the components to get onto Xbox LIVE and jump in to on line multiplayer gaming and Marketplace content downloads at an incredible value.

With the end of life of the 20GB Hard Drive and the price drop of the 120GB Hard Drive to US$149.99 in September, this new 60GB hard drive will fit very well into our "Choice and Value" pillar and will fit nicely into our accessory line up. Exact SKU/UPC/Set up info will come soon and once we nail down the exact MSD, I will let you all know immediately.

