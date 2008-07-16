CrunchGear's got it on good authority that the next year or so will see not only an update to the current model—making it thinner and lighter—but also an altogether new model with dimensions something like a piece of loose leaf paper. They should come out in October and sometime next year, respectively, though no word on pricing. To try to sway the youth market, it's said the new Kindle's will come in trendy new colours. [CrunchGear]
Rumor: Amazon Kindle 2 Coming This Fall
