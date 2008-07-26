Rube Goldberg Machine Is Made of 100,000 Toothpicks, Shaped Like San Francisco

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Artist Scott Weaver spent 35 years working on this toothpick structure of San Francisco, which required 100,000 toothpicks and has a ball that rolls through the entire thing in Rube Goldberg fashion. But perhaps the best part of this is Weaver's sentiment towards the project, when he mentions that he loves to "know that I'm building something that people will see later on that took a long time to build for no reason." The nine-foot-tall creation is called "Rolling Through the Bay" and is currently on display at the Sonoma County Fair in Northern California. [Press Democrat via Laughing Squid]

