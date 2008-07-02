Rolando: A New, Better Kind of iPhone Clone

Rolando isn't the name of some Chinese OEM iPhone knockoff, it's an iPhone game in development that looks a lot like Sony's LocoRoco. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Players simply gesture with their finger for easy controls in gameplay that doesn't require d-pads or all that crazy, this-will-never-fly-on-the-subway tilting. And the video looks fantastic...with a song that will get stuck in your head for the rest of the day:

The developer is aiming for an August release and a price of US$9.99, but both of those issues are still subject to change. [Rolando via TUAW]