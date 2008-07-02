Rolando: A New, Better Kind of iPhone Clone

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rolando isn't the name of some Chinese OEM iPhone knockoff, it's an iPhone game in development that looks a lot like Sony's LocoRoco. But that's not necessarily a bad thing. Players simply gesture with their finger for easy controls in gameplay that doesn't require d-pads or all that crazy, this-will-never-fly-on-the-subway tilting. And the video looks fantastic...with a song that will get stuck in your head for the rest of the day:

The developer is aiming for an August release and a price of US$9.99, but both of those issues are still subject to change. [Rolando via TUAW]

