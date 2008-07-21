Rind Disposable Earplugs Are the Perfect Wallet-Sized Ear Protection

Next time you're headed to a rave and want some additional protection when things start to heat up, consider throwing a pair of these Rind disposable earplugs alongside that other well-known wallet-based protection. And because these plugs lie flat like a credit card when not in use, there will be no embarrassing ring-shaped mark pushing its way through the leather when it comes time to pay for drinks at the bar. When you're done, the plugs collapse and store back in the card, and remain effective for "several months" (instructions below). Try doing that with used latex!

[Yanko Design via TechEBlog]