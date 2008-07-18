RGBy Lamp is LED Colour-Changing Toy for Colour Scheme Fanatics

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We showed you the impressive RGBy tabletop last year, but designers Makoto Hirahara and Shinya Matsuyama have gone and commercialised a new chameleon colour-change lamp. The RBGy lamp is a simple battery-powered gizmo that changes colour to match whatever object you've got it sitting on. You simply press to capture, and it copies the colour by varying its LED illumination. It's hard to think of a purpose for it, other than impressing your date by matching the moodlighting to her dress... but there are cheaper ways to impress, given that each 2.75-inch steel and plastic lamp costs US$199. [7Gadgets]

