Revive Those Repressed Sega Genesis Memories With 16-bit Blaze Portable Game Player

If you weren't lucky enough to have an SNES back in the 90's, and were instead stuck with a Sega Megadrive (Genesis), the Blaze 16-bit handheld will bring a flood of those memories back to the surface and them some. The controller set up is even the same, complete with the Start button switching that made fighters like Street Fighter 2 impossible to play. Blaze is a fraction of the size of the original Genesis, and comes preloaded with 20 games. Some of them are actually pretty good.

The Blaze is loaded with Sonic and Knuckles, Golden Axe, Shinobi, Ecco the Dolphin, Alex Kidd - Enchanted Castle, Alien Storm Altered Beast, Arrow Flash, Crackdown, Decap Attack, Dr Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Ecco Junior, Flicky, Gain Ground, Jewel Master, Kid Chameleon, Sonic Spinball and Shadow Dancer. I said some. [Crowded Brain]