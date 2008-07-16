How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Review: The Magnetic Forcefield Tech in Batman: Gotham Knight

Batman: Gotham Knight has been hailed as a collection of Batman short stories in Anime form. I enjoyed the highly stylized treatments of batman as a robot, a living shadow and a man, but I was surprisingly delighted to see the amount of high technology featured in one short in particular, Field Test, where Batman repurposes a satellite's failed magnetic gyroscope prototype into a bullet deflecting force field, shown in this video.


Batman: Gotham Knight Gizmodo Review from Gizmodo on Vimeo.

Ultimately, the field test goes wrong, and the tech is shelved for working too well, but I won't spoil the ending for you. Batman: Gotham Knight takes place between the last movie and the one coming out shortly, and this animated flick is a good hold over until it hits. [Gotham Knight on Amazon]

