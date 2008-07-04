Review: Dell's Vista Dock Pretty But Lifeless

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I'm OCD about my desktop. I keep exactly six icons on it, tucked in the upper left hand corner. So Dell's OS X wannabe dock—actually made by Stardock and licensed to Dell, but let's not pretend it's not an Apple reaction—sounds like a great way to keep my desktop immaculate. Who originated the dock or why it came to be aren't really that important. The fact is, lots of people who never would've used a dock are now going to when Dell ships these out. And that would be awesome, if the dock weren't so dumb.

dell dockdell dockdell dockdell dockdell dockdell dock

