Replace the Nike+ Receiver Battery For US$5 and Say No To Nike and Apple's Overcharging

Do you buy a new remote every six months when its batteries die? Because Apple and Nike expect you to pay another US$30 for a new Nike+ receiver when the battery on your current one dies. Fuck. That. Instructables has a how-to on how you can replace it with US$5 worth of materials and 10-15 minutes worth of work. Since you're using electrical tape to secure the battery, the inside may not look as pretty as it did when you bought it; but your insides are pretty disgusting as well, so who are you to judge? [Instructables]