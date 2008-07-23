Maybe it was a miscalculation, or perhaps it is Disney trying to capitalise on the success of the film, but the Ultimate Wall-E remote controlled robot is now available for pre-order at US$250—about US$60 more than originally expected. Not a big deal, though—this toy is so feature-packed, it is almost like having the real thing. [Disney]
Remote Controlled 'Ultimate Wall-E' Available For Pre-Order at US$250
