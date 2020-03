Reader Olivier came up with this pretty interesting design for a form-fitting MacBook cooler that attaches to the bottom of your laptop and provides card readers, more USB ports and a gigantic fan to cool it. It might not look as slick as the Zefyr, but it's pretty damn functional despite being called the "iCool". On the other hand, Olivier's just some dude with Photoshop, so don't expect this to be coming out anytime soon. [Thanks Olivier!]