How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Radiohead's Camera-Free, Laser-Made Music Video Hits the Web, Lets You Manipulate it in Real Time

The Radiohead video for "House of Cards" that used no cameras or lights, only fancy lasers, just hit the web, and it's just as crazy and trippy as the screenshots suggested. Above, check out the video, while after the jump you'll find another video that details just how it was made. Did I mention that because this video is pure data instead of images you can manipulate it in real time using a visualiser? Because you can.

Also be sure to check out the awesome visualiser, which lets you manipulate the data to adjust the image and rotate around the objects in real-time. The most fun time waster you'll find all week, guaranteed. [Radiohead]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles