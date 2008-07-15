Radiohead's Camera-Free, Laser-Made Music Video Hits the Web, Lets You Manipulate it in Real Time

The Radiohead video for "House of Cards" that used no cameras or lights, only fancy lasers, just hit the web, and it's just as crazy and trippy as the screenshots suggested. Above, check out the video, while after the jump you'll find another video that details just how it was made. Did I mention that because this video is pure data instead of images you can manipulate it in real time using a visualiser? Because you can.

Also be sure to check out the awesome visualiser, which lets you manipulate the data to adjust the image and rotate around the objects in real-time. The most fun time waster you'll find all week, guaranteed. [Radiohead]