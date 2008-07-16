Just a quick note for you iPhone 2.0 users regarding entering domain names. In the original firmware there was a handy ".com" button when entering URLs, but you had to manually type ".org" and ".net" and ".co.uk" and other domain suffixes. While it wasn't a total pain in the arse it was still rather annoying. Now, though, you simply hold down the ".com" button and presto, you're offered the above mentioned options as one-click entries. No, you can't assign your own just yet, but we see that as a feature in the future. Why this was a priority on Apple's iPhone to-do list and cut-and-paste wasn't is puzzling, but we're still glad it's there. [TUAW]
Quick Tip: iPhone 2.0 Adds .Net, .Org, And .Co.UK shortcuts
