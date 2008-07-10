Question of the Day: Would You Save a Gadget From a Burning Building?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This rather bizarre question was inspired by an article I came across involving a drunken man who was cited for obstructing a fire scene/disorderly conduct after he rushed back into his burning home to retrieve a computer. Why he risked his life to do so remains unclear (although a mixture of alcohol and a massive porn collection comes to mind), but I am willing to bet that a more than a few people out there would be willing do the same thing. So my question is, would you run back into a burning building to save a gadget? If so, which one—and why?

