Question of the Day: What is Your Take on Push Email? Love it, Hate It, Or Somewhere In Between?

I don't know about you, but I receive far too many emails to be messing around with push email. Those emails constantly chiming in annoy me, which is why I have everything set to manual update. However, that is certainly not the case with everyone. Some people really need to be on top of every email, while others receive only a few emails here and there—so the need for push updates varies. So, I have to ask: What is your take on push email?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.