Question of the Day: How's Your iPhone 3G Reception?

While some of us at Giz actually have better reception with the iPhone 3G than before, that's not the story raging in Apple's support forums, where few or no bars is the order of the day—and not just in the US, but worldwide, apparently. For AT&T's part, they're redeploying a bunch of 850MHz spectrum (which penetrates indoors better) for 3G service through the end of the year, so it should get a little better, at least. In the meantime, how's your reception? [Apple]

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.