How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Question of the Day: Do You Feel Naked Without Your Mobile Phone?

It seems like a distant memory now, but there was a time I could walk out of my house without a mobile phone and never give it a second thought. As the years have gone by I have found myself growing increasingly attached to my phone. To be perfectly honest, I would rather not be bothered with phone calls and emails when I'm out—so why the hell do I bring my damn phone with me when I'm riding on a mountain bike trail? Seriously, it's unhealthy. So, I have to ask—are you like me? Do you feel naked without your cellphone?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles