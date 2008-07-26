Question of the Day: Do You Feel Naked Without Your Mobile Phone?

It seems like a distant memory now, but there was a time I could walk out of my house without a mobile phone and never give it a second thought. As the years have gone by I have found myself growing increasingly attached to my phone. To be perfectly honest, I would rather not be bothered with phone calls and emails when I'm out—so why the hell do I bring my damn phone with me when I'm riding on a mountain bike trail? Seriously, it's unhealthy. So, I have to ask—are you like me? Do you feel naked without your cellphone?

