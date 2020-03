The iPhone 3G hype has been building steadily over the last few months and now that it has been launched, I'm willing to bet that many of you are feeling completely saturated by now. However, there are probably quite a few of you who can never get enough. So, I have to ask: Are you still excited about the iPhone 3G or are you sick of it yet?

