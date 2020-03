The App Store is up and firmware 2.0 has been leaked, so I'm feeling pretty content right now. Sure, 3G is awesome, but to be honest I was more excited about the App Store than anything else. So, my question is: Do you feel the same way? Are you more excited about the App Store or the 3G upgrade?

