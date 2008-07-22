Qik Video Streaming Goes To Public Beta, iPhone App Still Coming

Qik's video streaming service is now open to the public as a beta version to anyone with a 3G or wi-fi connection on their compatible Symbian or Windows Mobile Phone. Qik also told Venture Beat that they are still at work on an iPhone client, though they didn't address the possibility it would be rejected.

Qik video is streamed to a personalised Qik page, and can be pushed to other places, such as Facebook apps. Latency is as short as .5 seconds or as long a 3 seconds, and the service can now stream privately to select groups. Qik says they're intent is not to be a destination page, but be a conduit for content to appear places like personal blogs and Facebook. [Venture Beat via Electronista]