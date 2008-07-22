How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Putter Bot: The Cutest Wittle Golfer Awound

While Tiger is out for knee rehabilitation, all sorts of competitors are stepping up to take his place. The most notable (and by notable we mean adorable) challenger may be the Putter Bot. Falling just short of Pixar-level anthropomorphism, we'd still feel absolutely horrible to watch the little guy lose a shoot-out against the Phil Mickelson Bot. Here's a clip of Putter in action:

Be warned, after about a third of the way into the clip, a reveal may break your heart. The Putter Bot is just an R/C creation, not an autonomous creation. But we'd still pinch his wittle wobot cheeks all day long. [via BotJunkie]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles