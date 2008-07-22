Putter Bot: The Cutest Wittle Golfer Awound

While Tiger is out for knee rehabilitation, all sorts of competitors are stepping up to take his place. The most notable (and by notable we mean adorable) challenger may be the Putter Bot. Falling just short of Pixar-level anthropomorphism, we'd still feel absolutely horrible to watch the little guy lose a shoot-out against the Phil Mickelson Bot. Here's a clip of Putter in action:

Be warned, after about a third of the way into the clip, a reveal may break your heart. The Putter Bot is just an R/C creation, not an autonomous creation. But we'd still pinch his wittle wobot cheeks all day long. [via BotJunkie]