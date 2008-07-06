Punk Rock Robots Rock Out to Punk Rock ONLY

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Making robots even more hardcore, British roboticists have designed machines that will only dance to punk rock music. Standing 2 metres tall, padded in leather and decked in various punk scene insignias, the pogoing robots wait until they hear the familiar strains of anti-establishment rock before they start dancing. Is it just me, or do these things sound like they'd be a minor threat in the mosh pit?

The machines were designed by a collaboration of artists and scientists from Queen Mary University in London. They use neural networks, a collection of computer processors that function like a simple animal brain, to differentiate between Black Flag and say... Bob Marley. The result: robots that can dance to a genre of music even if they've never heard the song before. Check out the BBC link to see a video of the robots gleefully pogoing to The Fumadores. [BBC]

