Public Megaphone Takes Drunk Dialling to Insane New Levels

More often than not, very public art installations are pretentious and, well...pretty damn stupid. But every once in a while you come across a rare gem like the "Telemegaphone Dale." On August 2nd, anyone with a telephone can call a 23-foot tall loudspeaker sculpture on top of the Bergskletten mountain in Western Norway and have your voice ring out over the land. Naturally, the hills will be alive with the sound of drunken morons shouting profanities across the pristine landscape, but if you want to be one of those morons, hit the following link on the 2nd for the number you need to call. [Telemegaphone Dale via Core77]