Pub Shed is Truly the Shed of the Year

Over in Britain they have an annual contest that seeks out the most creative sheds from across the country. This year's winner was submitted by owner Tim McNeill—an octagonal garden shed he dubbed the "Rugby Pub." This manly oasis features a fully-stocked 15-foot bar with tons of storage, three fridges, eight skylights, a ceiling fan, hammock and a sink with cold running water. McNeill considered TVs and phones to be a distraction, so he intentionally left them out of his plans. I can't say I agree with the TV part, but I can see where he is coming from. [Readersheds via Metro]