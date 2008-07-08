PSP Update: It's Dominating Japan

Remember the post we had late last year pondering how the PSP could overtake the DS (and the companion piece pondering why it wouldn't)? Well, it's done just that for the first six months of 2008. Famitsu's publisher claims that the PSP has sold 1.9 million units in Japan so far this year, leading the Wii with 1.7 million and the DS with 1.6 million. This is partially due to Monster Hunter Portable 2nd G, which is a Japan-only RPG that has been moving PSPs like cakes that have been heated somehow. Will Sony be able to keep up the momentum, or will Nintendo be able to churn out a few more Pokemon and Mario titles to reclaim the lead? [Mainichi via PSPhyper via Kotaku]