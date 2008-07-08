How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PSA: Turn Off Flash When Working on Laptop Power

Thanks to our frequent liveblogging and writing while solely on laptop power, we're always cognisant of how much CPU load we're putting on our machines. One thing we've noticed is that Flash—the thing that makes YouTube videos move and advertisements blink—puts an abnormally large load on your processor, which makes for a dramatically decreased battery life. If you're using Firefox, use Flashblock to disable Flash except for certain sites, and if you're using Safari, use Safari Stand. IE sufferers can use Toggle Flash.

