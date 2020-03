Here's an interesting fact about Microsoft Points—the fake currency used in the Xbox 360 and Zune Marketplaces—that we just learned yesterday: points expire. If you've got promotional, contest, or giveaway points from Microsoft for doing something or other, you should check out their billing site. These actually expire after a given time. The good news is that points you buy normally don't expire, and would be completely ridiculous otherwise. Just keep an eye on your stuff. [Unscripted360]