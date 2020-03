Nokia just sent us the 6205 Dark Knight phone in a promotional box and man, is it cool. The box, that is. As you can see in the clip above, the purple box with pretty green bow on top surprised the hell out of me when I opened it—it cackled in the Joker's voice. The box is also packed with a DVD of Batman Begins and a creepy Joker card that has the scribbles of a madman all over it. Way to go with the box, Nokia...now where's the psycho purple 6205 Joker Edition to go with it? [Verizon Wireless]