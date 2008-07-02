Pro First-Person Shooter Xbox 360 Controller Mod Won't Actually Help Your CoD4 Skills

We've seen a couple Xbox 360 controller mods that supposedly make it more first-person shooter friendly by shoving extra buttons on the back. F00 f00 at Acid Mods goes a step further and actually moves the buttons to the back, making for a butter smooth front and action-packed back, the theory being you never have to take your thumb off the joystick. (Still no substitute for a keyboard and mouse.) Yes there's a video of this thing working. No, it won't actually help you beat me in a Domination match in Call of Duty 4.

