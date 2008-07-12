How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

I play Rock Band like a champ, and when I'm with my crew I'm usually on drums. I'm a drummer, and I love playing them, and the included drum controller always seemed just fine to me. Kotaku found this photo of the premium Rock Band 2 kit and I've decided I must have it. UPDATE: OK, so this kit doesn't ship with Rock Band 2, it's a US$300 optional purchase.


Instead of just four heads, the badass looking kit gives you four heads, hi hat, crash, and ride cymbals. This kit, which will come with Rock Band 2 certainly beats the Guitar Hero: World Tour offering, but it also signals something unusual: the start of a music games arms war. I hope they bring it hard.

