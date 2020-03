Yes he does. Every Apple launch, at least one tech journalist goes meta and calls out other journalists for being Apple shills. Meanwhile, PC Mag gives the iPhone a 4/5 rating with Editor's Choice, John likes Macs, and there's an icon on his column for "More iPhone coverage". Oh people, don't you know he's just getting you riled up to get attention and links?...I guess that worked. Man, the guy is a genius. [PC Mag]