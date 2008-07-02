How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Power Tool Drag Racing is Our Kind of Non-Sport

Take a potentially lethal power tool (such as a saw), screw with it a bit and then place it on a track against other similarly sharp, high-speed devices. That's the philosophy behind the Seattle Power Tool Race & Derby. And like any sport we like, it involves no sweat but a touch of danger. Last weekend was their third annual race—that's a shot of the festivities above. Read on for the video:

Given the questionable aerodynamics of a baby strollers and human skeletons, something tells us that the goal isn't necessarily to win...at least in the traditional sense. [Hazardfactory and Flickr via bbGadgets and Hack-a-Day]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles