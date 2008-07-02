Power Tool Drag Racing is Our Kind of Non-Sport

Take a potentially lethal power tool (such as a saw), screw with it a bit and then place it on a track against other similarly sharp, high-speed devices. That's the philosophy behind the Seattle Power Tool Race & Derby. And like any sport we like, it involves no sweat but a touch of danger. Last weekend was their third annual race—that's a shot of the festivities above. Read on for the video:

Given the questionable aerodynamics of a baby strollers and human skeletons, something tells us that the goal isn't necessarily to win...at least in the traditional sense. [Hazardfactory and Flickr via bbGadgets and Hack-a-Day]