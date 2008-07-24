Pour Thing Keeps Sticky Sodas Off Your Gadgets

Spilling soda is a death sentence for gadgets. Even if it still works, that damn thing is going to be sticky forever. The new "Pour Thing" helps prevent spills from awkward 2-litre bottles using a container that can be manipulated with an easy push. To be honest, it seems that this thing could actually cause more spills than it prevents because you would have to put it on the edge of a table to finish it off. Plus, the physics of the swinging action could catch someone off guard if they are not paying attention. Using 2-litre bottles sucks anyway—I say stick with nerd-friendly cans. Available for US$19.95. [Solutions via 7 Gadgets]