After attending the last G8 summit in Japan, politicians didn't leave empty-handed or with one of those "your parting gift will be a better, more peaceful world" cop-outs. Oh no, instead they got custom double-lacquered Nintendo DSs depicting a pagoda and breeze of cherry blossoms. And as if that weren't enough, they received Manga-style caricatures that almost make Condoleezza Rice look personable. Lucky! [MSN via Kotaku]