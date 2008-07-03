PLX Kiwi Saves You Gas By Teaching You Not To Drive NASCAR Style

PLX Kiwi, as seen above, is a plug-in device that analyses how you drive and teaches you how to do it in the most gas-efficient way possible. Although you could easily accomplish the same thing by yourself after reading some tips online—Kiwi says you get about 20-33% improvement in your fuel efficiency—it's easier to have something always there reminding you to not gas so hard or drive so fast or brake so much. There's also "challenges" that teach you how to do this, which could be a fun distraction when you're driving along a long stretch of highway. On the other hand, the Kiwi has a MSRP of US$299, which takes a bit of savings to earn back. [PLXDevices]